Dr. Joan Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Joan Li, MD
Dr. Joan Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pinguecula and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
- 1 3916 Prince St Ste M51, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 445-9088
New York Eye & Laser PC13527 38th Ave Ste 398, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 445-9088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very likely, my entire family goes to her
About Dr. Joan Li, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1952389355
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
