Dr. Joan Lit, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (267)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joan Lit, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Lit works at Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 267 ratings
    Patient Ratings (267)
    5 Star
    (222)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 21, 2017
    Dr. lit is a very caring and devoted doctor, she is very educated and knows her work! I have been with her for many years and find her to be one of the best. she spends a lot of time and goes out of her way to help her patients. very easy to talk with and will explain any thing you ask.
    patricia andriszak in Philadelphia, PA — Apr 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joan Lit, MD
    About Dr. Joan Lit, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851331052
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joan Lit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lit works at Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lit’s profile.

    Dr. Lit has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    267 patients have reviewed Dr. Lit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

