Dr. Joan Lit, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan Lit, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Endocrine Metabolic Associates9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. lit is a very caring and devoted doctor, she is very educated and knows her work! I have been with her for many years and find her to be one of the best. she spends a lot of time and goes out of her way to help her patients. very easy to talk with and will explain any thing you ask.
About Dr. Joan Lit, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851331052
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lit accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lit has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
267 patients have reviewed Dr. Lit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.