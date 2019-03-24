Dr. Meaney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joan Meaney, MD
Overview of Dr. Joan Meaney, MD
Dr. Joan Meaney, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Meaney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Meaney's Office Locations
-
1
Joan T Meaney MD PA4499 Medical Dr Ste 151, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544
-
2
Joan T Meaney MD P7434 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 215, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 463-9642
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meaney?
Dr. Joan Meaney is an excellent urologist. She is very caring, listens to your medical needs and explains her diagnosis in detail.She is easy to understand. She has always helped me with my bladder issues. Her staff are very nice and caring as well. I feel very blessed to have her for my Urologist. She is the best!!!
About Dr. Joan Meaney, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1710967831
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meaney works at
Dr. Meaney has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.