Dr. Joan Mullan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 2100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-1300
Northwestern Medicine211 E Chicago Ave Ste 1050, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Nmff - Northwestern Executive Health676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-1300
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|Northwestern McGaw Med Ctr
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mullan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullan.
