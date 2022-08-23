Overview

Dr. Joan Osder, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Osder works at Dermatology Associates Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.