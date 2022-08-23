Dr. Joan Osder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Osder, MD
Overview
Dr. Joan Osder, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Dermatology Assoicates Medcial Group465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 803, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-9954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osder is wonderful. I have been going to her for more than 10 years and have found her to be very responsive to all my questions and concerns. She does a thorough body scan once a year and is always available to check something I see on my skin that is concerning to me.
About Dr. Joan Osder, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Osder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osder has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Osder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.