Dr. Joan Parambi, MD
Dr. Joan Parambi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joan Parambi, MD
Dr. Joan Parambi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverdale, MD. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra University and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Parambi works at
Dr. Parambi's Office Locations
Doctors Community Practices LLC6502 Kenilworth Ave Ste 100, Riverdale, MD 20737 Directions (301) 552-0024
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is the most cherished doctor I have ever experienced. She gave me all the tools I needed to care for my diabetes. I am so indebted to her. I love you Dr Parambi. You gave me the tools I needed to stay alive.
About Dr. Joan Parambi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1285839415
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University|Ohio State University Medical Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Sri Ramachandra University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parambi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parambi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parambi works at
Dr. Parambi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parambi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Parambi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parambi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.