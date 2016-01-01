Dr. Joan Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Rubinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Joan Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Joan Rubinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Dr. Rubinstein's Office Locations
-
1
Joan Rubinstein, M.D.60 N Country Rd Ste 205, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubinstein?
About Dr. Joan Rubinstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1780650341
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook Hosp
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- SUNY College At Old Westbury
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.