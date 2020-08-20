Dr. Joan Sasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Sasaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Joan Sasaki, MD
Dr. Joan Sasaki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Sasaki works at
Dr. Sasaki's Office Locations
Joan Sasaki, MD26691 Plaza Ste 212, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 441-5556
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office was easy to get to. The building clean. Dr. Sasaki's staff from friendly. The waiting room very clean and welcoming. I really like Dr. Sasaki. She was very professional and friendly. Very conscientious and took time to explain everything she was doing. She articulated her reasoning for recommending various procedures and health tips.
About Dr. Joan Sasaki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013940535
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Co Women's Hospital Usc School Med
- Los Angeles Co Women's Hosp-Usc Sch Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Washington
Dr. Sasaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasaki accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasaki has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sasaki speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.