Dr. Magno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joana Magno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joana Magno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kaunakakai, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Molokai General Hospital and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Magno works at
Locations
-
1
Molokai General Hospital - Na280 Homeolu Pl, Kaunakakai, HI 96748 Directions (808) 553-3121
-
2
Joana H. Magno MD Facc LLC550 S Beretania St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 537-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- Molokai General Hospital
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Smashing Cardiologist! Dr Magno, called after 30 minutes to transfer my Partner to Hilo Med Ctr from Kona by Helicopter! She performed the surgery of 6 team member as soon as John arrived at the emergency!Thank you for saving John’s Life! God Bless You and Happy New Year!??????
About Dr. Joana Magno, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447266655
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magno works at
Dr. Magno has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Magno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magno.
