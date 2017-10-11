Dr. Joanie Hope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanie Hope, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanie Hope, MD
Dr. Joanie Hope, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Hope works at
Dr. Hope's Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Women's Cancer Care3851 Piper St Ste U264, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 261-9482Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hope?
If I had to go back in time to select another doctor, I would still choose Dr. Hope. I have nothing but good things to say about her professionalism, expertise, and compassion.
About Dr. Joanie Hope, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Greek
- 1265651053
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- State University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hope has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hope works at
Dr. Hope has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hope speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.