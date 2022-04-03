Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joann Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Joann Chang, MD
Dr. Joann Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
- 1 1030 President Ave Ste 1001, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
I was in agony for months till I talked to Dr. Chang, for the past several days I have been able to smile again and find hope. I am most grateful to this knowledgeable and thoughtful Dr. I HIGHLY recommend her.
About Dr. Joann Chang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1477083061
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.