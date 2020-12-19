Overview

Dr. Joann Falkenburg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.



Dr. Falkenburg works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.