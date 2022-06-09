Dr. Joann Hollen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joann Hollen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joann Hollen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Georgetown, KY.
Dr. Hollen works at
Locations
-
1
Blossom Park Dental Care240 Blossom Park Dr Ste 2, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 430-0533Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollen?
Dr. Hollen is a true professional. She and her staff are extremely talented, courteous and efficient!
About Dr. Joann Hollen, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1437223674
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollen accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hollen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollen works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.