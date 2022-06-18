Overview

Dr. Joann Journigan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Journigan works at Lee Physician Group - Family Practice in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Plano, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.