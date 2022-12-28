Dr. Kwah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joann Kwah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joann Kwah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kwah works at
Locations
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwah?
Dr Kwah is very responsive. She answers all questions in a thoughtful and timely manner. She orders whatever is needed to ensure an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.
About Dr. Joann Kwah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770758609
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kwah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kwah works at
Dr. Kwah has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Abdominal Pain, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.