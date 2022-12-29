Overview

Dr. Joann Pfundstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.



Dr. Pfundstein works at MDVIP - Fairfax, Virginia in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.