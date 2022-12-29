See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Joann Pfundstein, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joann Pfundstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Pfundstein works at MDVIP - Fairfax, Virginia in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Fairfax, Virginia
    3020 Hamaker Ct Ste B102, Fairfax, VA 22031 (571) 416-5964

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Pfundstein listens to her patient's concerns and offers valuable medical advice. Her exams are thorough. Dr. Pfundstein's staff is professional and efficient. Her waiting area, lab facilities, and examination room are first rate and worthy of note. My wife and recently relocated to the area and are fortunate to have selected Dr. Pfundstein as our primary care physician.
    DB and NB — Dec 29, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joann Pfundstein, MD.

    About Dr. Joann Pfundstein, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1912900598
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joann Pfundstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfundstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pfundstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pfundstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pfundstein works at MDVIP - Fairfax, Virginia in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Pfundstein’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfundstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfundstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfundstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfundstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

