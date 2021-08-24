See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Joann Rolf-Andersen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joann Rolf-Andersen, MD

Dr. Joann Rolf-Andersen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Rolf-Andersen works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics Gynecology in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rolf-Andersen's Office Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Sunforest ObstetricsGynecology
    5700 Monroe St Unit 303, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 473-6622
    ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics I Gynecology - Perrysburg
    5180 Chappel Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 585-0265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Dementia
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 24, 2021
    She was my moms obgyn and delivered me and my brothers, so when I needed a obgyn she was the first person we thought of and she made me feel comfortable with my very first visit at I believe 13 or 14, so sweet I love her
    — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Joann Rolf-Andersen, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1912906678
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    • The University of Toledo College of Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.