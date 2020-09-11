Dr. Joann Samora-Mata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samora-Mata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joann Samora-Mata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joann Samora-Mata, MD
Dr. Joann Samora-Mata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Samora-Mata works at
Dr. Samora-Mata's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Women's Care Associates7400 Fannin St Ste 1050, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 795-1000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samora-Mata?
I love this do it! She was amazing to my mom and I! She is so sweet and caring. She has taken care of my mom for years, and her staff is amazing!
About Dr. Joann Samora-Mata, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1639162936
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samora-Mata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samora-Mata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samora-Mata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samora-Mata works at
Dr. Samora-Mata has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samora-Mata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samora-Mata speaks Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Samora-Mata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samora-Mata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samora-Mata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samora-Mata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.