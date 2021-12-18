Dr. Joann Zell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joann Zell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joann Zell, MD
Dr. Joann Zell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Zell's Office Locations
National Jewish Health1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 398-1703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
University of Colorado Hospital Authority1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and compassionate always. I have been seeing Dr.Zell for over 10 years she is my favorite doc. She looks at me as my whole person talks about more than just my condition and has caught errors by other docs with medicines prescribed. She is wonderful and really digs in to stay up to date on treatment options.
About Dr. Joann Zell, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760415418
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zell.
