Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna Brandt, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Brandt, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Locations
Ced PA6535 N Charles St Ste 300, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-1525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joanna Brandt, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760417158
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
