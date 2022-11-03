Dr. Joanna Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Chan, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Stanford and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
-
1
CSI DTLA Derm1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 278-0021
-
2
CSI Arcadia289 W Huntington Dr Ste 208, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-8809
-
3
Huntington Dermatology800 Fairmount Ave Ste 425, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-9992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
I’ve been to many dermatologist in my lifetime. Dr. Chan continues to provide ongoing trustworthy care. She is kind, genuinely listens, and highly skilled in Mohs surgery. I have purposely chosen to keep my current insurance to stay within her practice. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Joanna Chan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1588714430
Education & Certifications
- California Skin Institute
- University of Texas Southwestern Dallas
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Santa Clara
- Stanford
- Harvard
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.