Dr. Joanna Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanna Cooper, MD
Dr. Joanna Cooper, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu2850 Telegraph Ave Ste 110, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-8140
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a really good appointment with this doctor and am a bit puzzled by the modest review scores. She spent about 45 minutes with me, asked lots of questions, listened to the answers, and seemed very knowledgeable. More like this one please!
About Dr. Joanna Cooper, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Va Med Center Uc Davis
- Rotschild University Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Neurology
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper speaks Hebrew.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
