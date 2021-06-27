Dr. Szyszlo Davies has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna Szyszlo Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joanna Szyszlo Davies, MD
Dr. Joanna Szyszlo Davies, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Szyszlo Davies' Office Locations
Cardiology Internal Medical Group1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 903, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A kind, caring and compassionate doctor, always available and simply the best doctor we have gone to.
About Dr. Joanna Szyszlo Davies, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1699746958
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
