Dr. Joanna Deleo, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
- 1 938 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 277-7030
I saw Dr Deleo for the removal of a few skin tags. Quick, painless and she was excellent. I plan on returning in the future for Vaser and am excited for the results! ??
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Deleo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleo speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleo.
