Dr. Joanna Ghobrial, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Ghobrial works at Cleveland Clinic Crdvsclr Dis in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.