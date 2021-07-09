Dr. Joanna Ghobrial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobrial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Ghobrial, MD
Dr. Joanna Ghobrial, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-2458Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
She was absolutely amazing! So sweet. She took so much time with me to explain everything and to come up with a treatment plan. Excellent bedside manner. Highly recommend!!
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Ghobrial has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghobrial has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghobrial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghobrial. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghobrial.
