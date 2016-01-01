Dr. Joanna Horwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Horwitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joanna Horwitz, MD
Dr. Joanna Horwitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Horwitz works at
Dr. Horwitz's Office Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group OB/Gyn9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 220, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 583-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horwitz?
About Dr. Joanna Horwitz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Polish
- 1548424153
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horwitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horwitz works at
Dr. Horwitz has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horwitz speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Horwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.