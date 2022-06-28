See All General Dentists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Joanna Laraway, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (104)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joanna Laraway, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Laraway works at Laraway Family Dentistry in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laraway Family Dentistry
    114 Vision Park Blvd Ste 200, Shenandoah, TX 77384

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All-on-4™ Procedure
Dental Bonding
Dental Brace
All-on-4™ Procedure
Dental Bonding
Dental Brace

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Joanna Laraway, DDS

    Dentistry
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    27 years of experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Polish
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    1215180807
    • 1215180807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Laraway, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laraway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laraway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laraway works at Laraway Family Dentistry in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Laraway’s profile.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Laraway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laraway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laraway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laraway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

