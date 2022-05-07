See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Joanna Loewenstein, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joanna Loewenstein, MD

Dr. Joanna Loewenstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Loewenstein works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Loewenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side
    215 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Executive Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Male Examination Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Loewenstein?

    May 07, 2022
    Dr Loewenstein is a breath of fresh air. She listens, explains clearly, and has guided me through tough health situations to fantastic results. That’s why she’s the only internist I’ll go to in NYC.
    C.B. — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Joanna Loewenstein, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1710279278
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Loewenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loewenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loewenstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loewenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loewenstein works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Loewenstein’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Loewenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loewenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loewenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loewenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

