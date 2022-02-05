Overview

Dr. Joanna Lopez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Lopez works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Crohn's Disease, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.