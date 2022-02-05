Dr. Joanna Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanna Lopez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
-
2
Mass General Hospital Department of Medicine55 Fruit St Ste 1002, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-4727
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Dr. Joanna Lopez is an excellent and very professional Doctor, you feel like you are talking to a friend. Thank you, Dr. This office in West Kendall is very comfortable and close to my house. The secretary and nurse are very competent. They explained everything we had to do well. , the truth is that I will like to continue going to the 15955 SW 96st Suite 307 West Kendall office for its professionalism and good patient service Thank you so much, team
About Dr. Joanna Lopez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871889345
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Dartmouth Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Crohn's Disease, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.