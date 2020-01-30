Dr. Joanna Miragaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miragaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Miragaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Miragaya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, GA.
Locations
Joanna Miragaya ,MD | Wellstar Endocrinology1120 Wellstar Way Ste 204, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (470) 267-0135
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a breath of fresh air! Dr. Miragaya is wonderful! Just had my first appt with her yesterday and found her to be open and understanding.. very attentive and kind. I am so happy to have found her.
About Dr. Joanna Miragaya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
