Dr. O'Leary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna O'Leary, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanna O'Leary, MD
Dr. Joanna O'Leary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. O'Leary works at
Dr. O'Leary's Office Locations
Providence Neurological Specialties West9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 461, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good experience with Dr. O'Leary!
About Dr. Joanna O'Leary, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417101999
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Leary accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Leary works at
Dr. O'Leary has seen patients for Dystonia, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Leary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Leary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.