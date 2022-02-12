See All Gastroenterologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Joanna Peloquin, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joanna Peloquin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Peloquin works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 933-7495
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 933-7495
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2022
    Dr. Melia is a great GI doctor. She's welcoming and attentive. She actually listens is a great communicator and goes out of her way to assist your needs. 100% recommend.
    — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Joanna Peloquin, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578768727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Peloquin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peloquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peloquin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peloquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peloquin works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Peloquin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peloquin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peloquin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peloquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peloquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

