Dr. Joanna Poniatowicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanna Poniatowicz, MD
Dr. Joanna Poniatowicz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Poniatowicz works at
Dr. Poniatowicz's Office Locations
William B. Hanaford M.d. Ltd.1875 Dempster St Ste 601, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 686-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best psychiatrists that I have ever met. She takes time to listen, is compassionate and cares about her patients. Her treatment is very effective.
About Dr. Joanna Poniatowicz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770560864
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poniatowicz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poniatowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Poniatowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poniatowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poniatowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poniatowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.