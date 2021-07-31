See All Family Doctors in South Barrington, IL
Dr. Joanna Pozdal, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joanna Pozdal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Pomeranian Academy of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Pozdal works at We Care Family Clinic in South Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    We Care Family Clinic
    33 W Higgins Rd Ste 5030, South Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 453-8819

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joanna Pozdal, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821029323
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pomeranian Academy of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanna Pozdal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozdal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pozdal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pozdal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pozdal works at We Care Family Clinic in South Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pozdal’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozdal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozdal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozdal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozdal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

