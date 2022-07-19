Dr. Pruzon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanna Pruzon, DO
Overview of Dr. Joanna Pruzon, DO
Dr. Joanna Pruzon, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Pruzon's Office Locations
Pavonia Surgery Center Inc600 Pavonia Ave Ste 4, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 216-1700Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pm
Bloomfield Eye Associates1025 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 338-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. PRUZON is and Amazing Eye Doctor. She takes her time with her patients. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Joanna Pruzon, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruzon has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruzon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pruzon speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.