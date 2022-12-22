Dr. Joanna Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanna Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Joanna Rodriguez, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Dept of Medical Oncology3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Rodriguez at a pretty difficult time in my life after being transferred from another hospital to Jefferson because of a Platelet condition I developed and had no idea what was happening to me. She is one of the nicest people I ever met, she has very positive energy which of course transfers to her patients. She explains what's happening with you as an individual, Dr. Rodriguez to me, goes above and beyond to give to the best care possible. Besides being a GREAT PHYSICIAN , her bed side manner is impeccable!! Thank You Dr. Rodriguez for all that you do!!
About Dr. Joanna Rodriguez, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
