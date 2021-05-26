Overview

Dr. Joanna Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Siegel works at Southview Medical Group, P.C. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.