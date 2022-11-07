Overview of Dr. Joanna Swartzbaugh, MD

Dr. Joanna Swartzbaugh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Swartzbaugh works at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.