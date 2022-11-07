Dr. Joanna Swartzbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartzbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Swartzbaugh, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanna Swartzbaugh, MD
Dr. Joanna Swartzbaugh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Swartzbaugh's Office Locations
St. Joseph Hospital360 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-1617
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very well organized, professional and personable, great listener which help build my trust and through. Doctor Swartzbaugh took the time to explain my condition with me in superb detail as well as my treatment options. Doctor Swartzbaugh is one of the most caring doctors I have had the pleasure of having. Very nice medical assistants as well.
About Dr. Joanna Swartzbaugh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ne Med Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery

Dr. Swartzbaugh has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swartzbaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
