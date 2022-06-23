Dr. Joanna Tran, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanna Tran, DDS
Dr. Joanna Tran, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eagan, MN.
Mosaic Dental - Eagan Valley4555 Erin Dr Ste 180, Eagan, MN 55122 Directions (651) 317-7810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Dr. Tran and the crew did a great job working with me, a very nervous patient. They did a lot to accommodate me through the whole process. Now I have an amazing temporary crown that seems like I was born with it. I know the final phase will go just as well in a couple of weeks. I feel very confident in her skills.
About Dr. Joanna Tran, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.