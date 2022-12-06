Dr. Joanne Delgado-Lebron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado-Lebron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Delgado-Lebron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joanne Delgado-Lebron, MD
Dr. Joanne Delgado-Lebron, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Delgado-Lebron works at
Dr. Delgado-Lebron's Office Locations
-
1
Office3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5625Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delgado-Lebron?
I feel so lucky to have found a doctor that is familiar with my spinal cord injury, and the Autonomic Dysreflexia I deal with on a daily basis. Dr. Delgado takes the time to listen, understand, and review realistic options. She teamed up with Dr. Cohen, in the same office, so that my procedure to get a Spinal Cord Stimulator implant could go as smooth as possible. She’s also been there every step of the way, encouraging and helping me get through each obstacle this year has thrown my way. Above all, her knowledge of my condition has been a life saver. As if her skills, knowledge, and compassion were not enough, her patience during our visits is amazing. We can ask as many questions as we have and she will answer each and every one of them without rushing us, or making us feel bad. I honestly feel lucky to have her as a major part of my care team. Thank you, and please, don’t ever change!
About Dr. Joanne Delgado-Lebron, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1205275716
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- VA CARIBBEAN HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Spinal Injury Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delgado-Lebron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delgado-Lebron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delgado-Lebron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delgado-Lebron works at
Dr. Delgado-Lebron has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado-Lebron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delgado-Lebron speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado-Lebron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado-Lebron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado-Lebron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado-Lebron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.