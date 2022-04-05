See All Radiation Oncologists in Seneca, PA
Dr. Joanne Dragun, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Seneca, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joanne Dragun, MD

Dr. Joanne Dragun, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seneca, PA. They completed their fellowship with University Penn

Dr. Dragun works at UPMC HAMOT in Seneca, PA with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dragun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Northwest
    100 Fairfield Dr, Seneca, PA 16346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 676-7900
  2. 2
    GenesisCare
    7751 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2022
    All I can say is I just love her.
    Joyce M Wright — Apr 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joanne Dragun, MD
    About Dr. Joanne Dragun, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • 1295706109
    Education & Certifications

    • University Penn
    • Hahnemann U
    • Drexel University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanne Dragun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dragun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dragun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dragun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dragun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dragun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dragun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.