Dr. Joanne Gottridge, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joanne Gottridge, MD

Dr. Joanne Gottridge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Gottridge works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gottridge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    865 Northern Blvd Ste 102, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Flu Shot
  View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 03, 2022
    I have known Dr. Gottridge for over 2 decades. She took amazing care of me. I am forever grateful for her professionalism and empathic care. She always goes beyond and above the average standard of care. Any patients of hers are very lucky to have her taking care of them.
    About Dr. Joanne Gottridge, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1104996552
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joanne Gottridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gottridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gottridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gottridge works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gottridge’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

