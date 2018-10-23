Dr. Joanne Holliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Holliman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joanne Holliman, MD
Dr. Joanne Holliman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jerome, ID.
Dr. Holliman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Holliman's Office Locations
-
1
North Canyon Jerome491 Heritage Dr, Jerome, ID 83338 Directions (208) 644-7500
-
2
MD Kids3050 S 1st St Ste 209, Garland, TX 75041 Directions (214) 501-0856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holliman?
Dr Holliman works very well with my children she cares deeply and it shows she is always very upfront and honest about treatments and how she feels about situations she answers all your questions with knowledge and I'm very confident in her skills
About Dr. Joanne Holliman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1609114032
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holliman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holliman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holliman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.