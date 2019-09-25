Overview of Dr. Joanne Kim, MD

Dr. Joanne Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Diagnostic Neurology Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.