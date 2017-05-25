Dr. Joanne Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Lim, MD
Dr. Joanne Lim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
P0ckun Penn MD7505 Osler Dr Ste 209, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-7000
Capital Women's Care8817 Belair Rd Ste 211, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 661-2501
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lim is a wonderful doctor. She's cared for me during all three pregnancies. She's gentle, professional and easy to talk to for any concerns. She really explains things. I highly recommend.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.