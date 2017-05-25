Overview of Dr. Joanne Lim, MD

Dr. Joanne Lim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lim works at P0ckun Penn MD in Towson, MD with other offices in Nottingham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.