Dr. Joanne Lundholm, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Lundholm works at SOMERSET FAMILY PRACTICE in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.