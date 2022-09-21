Dr. Joanne Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanne Richards, MD
Dr. Joanne Richards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
Premiere Obgyn1150 N 35th Ave Ste 405, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-9993
Florida Woman Care LLC601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 961-9993
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Richards and her staff were very helpful, professional, and kind. I was able to have everything handled immediately and was very satisified with my visit. The entire appointment was very smooth, quick, and was able to schedule my follow up for the following week. I am happy I found Dr. Richards and her staff. I hope this type of attention will continue in the future.
About Dr. Joanne Richards, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richards speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.