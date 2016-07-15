Dr. Joanne Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joanne Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joanne Simpson, MD is a Dermatologist in Cornelius, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Lichen Planus, Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 201, Cornelius, NC 28031 Directions (704) 364-6110
2
Main Office2630 E 7th St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 364-6110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Simpson is personable, knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed. Would recommend her over and over again. I've been going to her for about 10 months.
About Dr. Joanne Simpson, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184746455
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Lichen Planus, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.