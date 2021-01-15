Dr. Swift has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joanne Swift, MD
Overview of Dr. Joanne Swift, MD
Dr. Joanne Swift, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Dr. Swift's Office Locations
Garden State Obgyn2401 E Evesham Rd Ste A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous going into my appointment with Dr. Swift, as it was my first time for a scheduled pap smear. However, she put me at complete ease by cracking jokes and explaining what she was doing as she was doing it. She was very reassuring and took the time to give explanations and advice. Overall, it was a great experience and I will definitely be returning and referring others to her.
About Dr. Joanne Swift, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swift accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swift has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.