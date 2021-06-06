Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Tsai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 393-4008
-
2
Medford Clinic Family Medical Center1698 E McAndrews Rd Ste 300, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-7580Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital30 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 573-5200
-
4
Austin Heart PA7800 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 205N, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 206-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
I was scheduled for a treadmill after experiencing chest pain with running. I was fortunate enough to meet Dr Tsai during that treadmill, and although the test was normal, she interviewed me and scheduled me for a CT scan. A different cardiologist did the CT, told me it was normal, and that my chest pain was not heart related. As I was walking to my car thinking it was all in my head, I get a call from Dr Tsai asking me to drop by to review the CT scan. There was a critical blockage in the widow maker!! Dr Tsai scheduled me for stinting 72h later. My chest pain has never returned. My wife and I are eternally grateful that she saved my life. I am writing this now because I just found out Dr Tsai left Kaiser! We didn't even get a letter. Doesn't Kaiser send letters when their doctor leaves? This is such a loss to us as I am sure it is to other patients. When I called to find a replacement, I was given the doctor who told me my CT was normal! This is enough for me to leave Kaiser.
About Dr. Joanne Tsai, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1346260148
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.